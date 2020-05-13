England speedster Jofra Archer has said that he never thought he would play in the 2018 Indian Premier League, despite being picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 crore in the 2018 IPL Auctions, because of his zero international experience.

Archer said that he had just been done with a Big Bash League match for Hobart Hurricanes when his name came up in the auction.

“I was obviously excited! I had just got off the field two or three hours earlier, we (Hobart Hurricanes) had a game in Melbourne and had just beaten the (Melbourne) Stars,” Archer told RR spin consultant Ish Sodhi on the Rajasthan Royals’ podcast. “Myself, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott & all the guys who were in the draft, we had mini vans that we got to take from the ground. All the guys in the auction took the first bus back and we watched it together.

“I had two phones at the time, one on the phone to CJ (Chris Jordan) and the other to my parents. I watched it but I remember before I told CJ that I probably won’t play a game because I haven’t played any international cricket. I told him I’ll probably get picked up at my base price and I’ll probably spend eight weeks in India and not play any cricket!

“When I saw the bidding start a few teams were going at it, and I was thinking ‘wow I’m actually going to get to go to India for sure’, so I was even happier than when the bidding started because I knew for sure that at least I would get to be associated with a franchise.”

Meanwhile, had normal times prevailed, Archer would have represented the Royals in the 13th edition of the IPL. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended due to the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus till further notice.

