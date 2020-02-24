Post India’s 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test on Monday, India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that his side “didn’t show enough competitiveness” against New Zealand.

The Black Caps on Monday drubbed India at the Basin Reserve to go 1-0 ahead in the two-match series.

“This is a game where we did not show enough competitiveness. In the past, we have known that we have played good cricket even when we have lost and we have been in the game,” Kohli said after the match as quoted by IANS.

“I think we let ourselves down massively in the first innings with the bat,” he added.

Admitting the fact that India were not at their best in the match, the India skipper said that they would come out better in the next game.

“We have to understand that we were not at our best in the game and there is no shame and harm in accepting that. Only when we accept this, we will come out in the next game with a much better mindset and much better competitiveness that we have shown as a team. That is the representation of the Test team,” Kohli said.

“We know we haven’t played well, but if people want to make a big deal out of it, make a mountain out of it, we can’t help it as we don’t think like that,” he added.

It is to note that the loss against New Zealand is India’s first in the ongoing World Test Championship (2019-21). Despite the defeat, India consolidate the top spot in the points table while New Zealand have moved to the fifth position.