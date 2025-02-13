Didn’t do anything wrong in this series: Rohit Sharma hails a flawless Indian performance

India absolutely steamrolled England in the three-game ODI series and secured a clean sweep with a 142-run win over the visitors in the third and final ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who entered the series with questions over his form, silenced his critics with an emphatic display by his side. The Indian captain believes his side did not put a foot wrong in the series but still claimed his ‘champion team wants to get better every game’.

“I don’t see anything that we did wrong in this series. There are certain things we are looking at but I am not going to stand here and discuss it. The players are comfortable having those chats. It is our job to keep some consistency within the squad and the communication is clear. In terms of skills, nothing I can discuss. Obviously, a champion team wants to get better every game and move forward,” said Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.

The bilateral series was ultimately to prepare India for their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign which will see India face Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the eight-team tournament beginning on February 19.

India will be pleased with their opening batters with Shubman Gill being the star in the three-game series and hope he carries his good form into the ICC tournament. The 25-year-old right-handed batter was in sublime touch and earned the Player of the Series for accumulating 259 runs, including a majestic 112 in the third game, across three innings and averaging 86.33 runs at a strike rate of 103.60.

The India vice-captain remained modest and admitted this was one of his ‘better knocks.’

“I was feeling good, this was one of my better knocks. The wickets were a bit tricky at the start, a bit for the fast bowlers so it’s satisfying. It was seaming, so the chat (with Virat Kohli) was simple, to rotate the strike and not lose too many wickets in the powerplay, build on the momentum, and take it from there. You are just reacting to what is coming to you, you are not thinking too much,” said Gill upon claiming the Player of the Series trophy.

India had won 1-4 in the preceding five-match T20I series against England.