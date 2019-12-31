Premier League side Chelsea finished the year as well as the decade on a winning note as they defeated Arsenal 2-1. The win must have tasted sweeter for the Blues since they were trailing by 1 goal for the majority of the match but late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham handed them the win.

After netting the goal which turned out to be the difference between the two sides, Abraham seemingly copied club legend Didier Drogba’s celebration and the latter has now responded to it.

Notably, after putting Chelsea in the lead, a few minutes before the final whistle, against Arsenal the Abraham rushed to the corner flag with his arms wide stretched- a celebration which was made popular by Drogba.

This is what the Blues legend tweeted:

I get goosebumps re playing this goal and the celebration after @tammyabraham @ChelseaFC what a win at the Emirates come on you bluuuues!!!!!!! #ARSCHE https://t.co/KLDnezpUEm — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) December 30, 2019

“I get goosebumps re-playing this goal and the celebration after [Tammy Abraham] [Chelsea FC]; what a win at the Emirates. Come on you bluuuues!!!!” he posted on Twitter.

With his goal against Arsenal, Tammy Abraham has now taken his goals tally to twelve goals this season and is the joint-third top scorer as of now.