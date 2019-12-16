While most of the Indian cricketers frequently post about their personal and professional life across various social media platforms, former India skipper MS Dhoni tries to keep everything a secret and rarely there comes a moment when he expresses something on his official Twitter, Instagram or Facebook account.

Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India’s semi-final exit from the World Cup in England in July and also missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, on Monday, shared a throwback video of his wife — Sakshi Singh Dhoni and himself, where the couple are seen preparing for an ad shoot at a petrol pump.

“Blast from the past. When you turn the table and ask the director to deliver the dialogue especially when she keeps saying such an easy dialogue you should do it in one take. Time flies this was more than an year back,” Dhoni captioned the video, which went viral soon after being posted.

The former India skipper had earlier decided to take a two-month break and serve his army regiment after a grueling India Premier League (IPL) season and the 2019 World Cup.

The Ranchi lad has been seen indulging with his commercial commitments in the recent few weeks and has been travelling to various parts of the country for ad shoots.

At a time when a lot is being talked about Dhoni’s future, India head coach Ravi Shastri had told IANS in an exclusive interview a few days back that rather than speculating, one should wait for Dhoni till the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020.