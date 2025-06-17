Devine to quit ODIs after women’s World Cup

New Zealand’s women’s team captain Sophie Devine has announced her decision to quit 50-overs cricket after the upcoming ICC women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year. She will, however, continue playing T20Is under a casual playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket.

The 35-year-old, who is set to lead the White Ferns in the marquee tournament in the sub-continent, announced her decision a day before New Zealand’s 17-player women’s contract list is set to be unveiled.

One of the world’s premier all-rounder, Devine has had a stellar 19-year ODI career that began way back in 2006 when she debuted as a 17-year-old. She is New Zealand’s second-highest capped women’s ODIs player behind Suzie Bates and sits fourth on New Zealand’s all-time women’s ODI run-scorers list but will almost certainly pass 4000 runs and move to third, ahead of Debbie Hockley, by the end of the World Cup. She also currently has eight ODI centuries, the second-most for New Zealand behind Bates.

She also currently sits second on New Zealand women’s all-time ODI wicket-takers as one of only two players with more than 100 wickets alongside Lea Tahuhu.

“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away,” Devine said. “I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns. It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away. I’m really excited by where this young group’s going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months,” she added.

New Zealand’s head of women’s high performance Liz Green said Devine had NZC’s full support in making this decision.

“Sophie’s given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career,” Green said.

“We’re pleased to be able to reach an agreement that means she can continue to be involved with the White Ferns on a case-by-case basis, whilst opening up the opportunity for another player to be contracted in full,” Green added.