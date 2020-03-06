Manchester United’s latest signing Odion Ighalo has done everything to perfection that has been asked from him but that hasn’t sopped manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from asking him to improve further.

Ighalo was on target twice in United’s 3-0 victory against Derby County in the 5th Round of FA Cup on Thursday at the iPro Stadium. He now has taken his numbers to three goals in two starts in the absence of Solskjaer’s first-choice striker Marcus Rashford.

Though the Norwegian manager has heaped praise on the Nigerian striker, he also hopes that Ighalo will improve more and said, “He’s doing what it says on the tin and what we asked for when we signed him…there’s more to come. He’ll improve, he’ll get sharper and more used to us. I have no doubt.”

“He has a physical presence. You can get the ball up to him and he can keep hold of it. It’s hard to be a central defender against him when he’s looking for you first and he buys himself half a yard just by that movement,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by PTI via AFP.

The Red Devils took the steering wheel of the match from the word go as they dominated the possession and created more chances. Luke Shaw got the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute before Ighalo scored in both sides of the break to extend United’s unbeaten run to 9 matches.

The contest also offered the football fans a chance to witness Wayne Rooney turn up against his old employers since his return to English football. And the Derby County captain did not disappoint as he looked in his usual best and kept the United goalkeeper Sergio Romero on his toe.

Romero had to throw his best efforts twice to deny Rooney the chance to see the back of the net, including a late free-kick.