Delhi’s legendary cricket coach Tarak Sinha passes away

One of the most respected and Dronacharya Awardee cricket coach Tarak Sinha died in Delhi on Saturday. He was 71. Tarak Sinha was battling lung cancer and recently he had a multi-organ failure.

Sinha has coached so many Test cricketers including, Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, KP Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra, and Rishabh Pant.

Affectionately known as ‘Ustaad ji’, Sinha trained cricketers across generations at The Sonnet Club which acted as Delhi’s supply line. He identified talent and turned them into international cricketers.

“It is with a heavy heart we have to share this tragic news of Shri Tarak Sinha, the founder of Sonnet Club, has left us for heavenly abode at 3 am on Saturday after a brave battle with lung cancer for two months,” the Sonnet Club said in a statement.

“We want to thank each and everyone who has been by his side in these trying times and prayed for his recovery. We also want to appreciate the efforts put in by the doctors in Jaipur and Delhi who worked tirelessly to revive him.

The former Test cricketers Akash Chopra and VVS Lakshman condoled Tarak Sinha’s death.

Akash Chopra wrote on Koo, “Ustad Jee is no more. Dronacharya Awardee. Coach to Over a dozen India Test cricketers. And scores of first-class cricketers. Both men and women. Without any institutional help. Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir. May your soul R.I.P.Om Shanti.

Laxman wrote on Twitter, “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and trainees of Tarak Sinha Sir. Never met him but heard so many inspirational stories from Nehra and @cricketaakash. His contribution to Indian Cricket will be forever remembered. May his soul Rest In Peace. Om Shanti.”

Former India women cricketer Snehal Pradhan tweeted: “big loss. Tarak Sinha made many contributions to Indian women’s cricket too, served briefly as the coach of the Indian women’s cricket team.”