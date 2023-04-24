Delhi Capitals Vice-Captain Axar Patel confident of team’s good show

Buoyed by their first victory in the IPL this season, Delhi Capitals vice captain Axar patel has exuded confidence that his team will perform better in coming matches.

Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match of the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Axar Patel admitted: “A win certainly changes the environment in the team. A few doubts creep in when you’re not able to cross the line. Our win in the last match will help us build confidence. We will try to keep winning games.”

The Delhi Capitals lost a few wickets towards the end of their chase against KKR in their last game. However, Axar played a crucial knock of 19 from 22 balls to take his team to a four-wicket victory.

Asked about that match the Vice Captain said: “The wicket was a bit tricky and they bowled quite well. Therefore, I wanted to take the game as deep as possible. There is always room for improvement and we’ll definitely try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches. If we can do that then that’ll be a big confidence booster as well.”

Looking ahead to their next match, he said: “The wicket in Hyderabad is good for batting. The pitch will help our batters as we have been playing on slow wickets in our last few games. The ball comes onto the bat nicely in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fast bowling unit will pose a challenge to us, but we’ll plan properly to take on the challenge.”