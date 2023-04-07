Delhi Capitals unveil Cricket Academy in the Northeast

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday unveiled their first DC Cricket Academy in the Northeast.

Delhi Capitals has opened this academy in collaboration with ICON Sports Academy and the official announcement regarding this was at a press conference here this afternoon..

The DC ICON Sports Academy is the first cricket facility in Guwahati, which has an indoor training area. The academy also provides accommodation facilities and multiple turfs for several budding cricketers to hone their skills. The youngsters in the northeastern region have a great opportunity to grow as cricketers with the support of highly qualified BCCI Level 2 coaches and world-class training facilities.

Speaking about the association with ICON Sports Academy, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly said, “The Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy in Guwahati will give many young boys and girls an opportunity to train in good gear and pitches. I am certain that we will see cricketers from the northeastern region play for India with the support of the Delhi Capitals.”

Syed Zuffri Zakaria, Head Coach, DC ICON Academies informed about the facilities in the training centre, “We have an ultra-modern indoor cricket facility at one of the ICON School premises in Guwahati. The training facility consists of four outdoor Astroturf wickets along with a small ground for students to practice fielding.”