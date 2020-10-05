Delhi Capitals’ experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season due to an injury to his bowling hand.

The veteran cricketer, who has played in all 13 seasons and has a tally of 160 wickets, the second highest in league history, sustained a flexor tendon injury to the right finger of his right hand while attempting to take a return catch of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana on Saturday.

Mishra, who has three hat-tricks in IPL, has played three games this season, picking up three wickets. He could bowl just two overs in the game against KKR due to the injury.