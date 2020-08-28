Newly appointed Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris arrived in the UAE in the early hours on Friday ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Landed in Dubai. Our new bowling coach Ryan Harris has joined us,” Delhi Capitals said in a tweet.

The franchise had announced on Tuesday that Harris will be their new bowling coach for IPL 2020 slated to be played from September 19 to November 10. James Hopes, who was the team’s bowling coach in 2018 and 2019, will be unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons, the Delhi-based franchise had informed.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL,” Harris had said. “This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise’s ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all.”

A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name. In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers. Injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015. Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and even Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff featuring Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya who all have arrived in the UAE.