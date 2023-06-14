Delhi and UP boxers make strong start at Youth Men’s National Championships

Five Delhi and four Uttar Pradesh boxers registered comprehensive victories on the opening day of sixth Youth National Boxing Championships in Gangtok, Sikkim.

In the 54 kg round of 32 bout, Umesh kumar started the proceedings for Delhi with his clinical display in a 5-0 unanimous win over Pawan Ventada of Arunachal Pradesh in a one-sided affair.

In the 75kg middleweight category, Delhi’s Aditya Bist and Assam’s Ganga Rabha fought fiercely in one of the most thrilling matches of the day. Both the boxers were at their attacking best right from the beginning and didn’t allow any breathing space to each other. Eventually, Aditya displayed his prowess and emerged victorious in a 4-3 split verdict to reach the pre-quarterfinals.

Three other Delhi boxers- Kapil Dev (60kg), Arman Singh Phogat (67kg) and Jay Tushir (92kg) won their respective bouts by referee stopping the contest (RSC) as the pugilists from capital showed their dominance. The trio advanced to the round of 16 stage after their respective wins.

The boxers from Uttar Pradesh also had a great day in the ring with Rohit Yadav (57kg) leading the way with his first round knockout win against Meghalaya’s Khrawkupar Thangkiew. He will take on Haryana’s Akshat in the pre-quarterfinals.

Samir Ul Haq (51kg), Karan (60kg) and Vishal Tomar (71kg) were the other boxers from UP to win their respective round of 32 bouts.

2021 Asian Junior Champion Rohit Chamoli, who is representing Chandigarh in the 54kg weight category got a walkover from Chattisgarh’s Himanshu Verman and moved to the round of 16.