Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday declared himself innocent and asserted that he will not resign from his post.

Talking to media persons here this morning, a defiant Brij Bhushan Singh said “I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of the Supreme Court,”

The press conference was held a day after the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against him for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers,” I have not yet received the FIR copy.

“I will speak once I’ve received the FIR copy,” he said, adding, “Now, the matter is with the Supreme Court and Delhi Police and I will accept their decision.”

Asked about the wrestlers’ demand seeking his resignation as WFI Chief, he said, “Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. Their (wrestlers) demands are constantly changing. They first asked for my resignation as the federation chief, I said that would mean accepting the charges against me. Resignation is no big deal, but I won’t do it as a criminal. I am not a criminal,” he said, adding that it’s not a tough time for him as he has always faced difficulties.

“They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am an MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting) & 90 per cent players of Haryana are with me,” he said, adding “My tenure is almost over. Government has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the elections.”

He claimed that the wrestlers never brought up the allegations levied by them until the protests. “They (the wrestlers) did not complain to any police station, sports ministry or federation for 12 years. Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seeking my blessings.”

“I have been facing abuse and allegations for months now. This hurts my family and supporters, but I want an impartial enquiry… They instigated people against me for four months and kept bringing new people to make accusations. I have always respected the government; they are the ones jumping the gun. They are saying I should be in jail,” he said, adding that his Lok Sabha membership is not because of “the largesse of Vinesh Phogat” but because of the people who support him.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will provide security to seven wrestlers, including a minor, who have come forward with allegations of sexual exploitation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to an official. “The wrestler will be provided security, their statements will be recorded.”