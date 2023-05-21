Deep Grace Ekka helps India hold Australia to 1-1 draw

A super penalty corner conversion by Deep Grace Ekka in the third quarter enabled India hold formidable Australia to a 1-1 draw in the third and last match of the Women Hockey Series in Adelaide on Sunday.

The visitors came from behind to level the score after Maddison Brooks (25’) had put hosts in front. The result meant that Australia won the three-match series 2-0.

India started the match by keeping the possession and making some good passes. The visitors also displayed a pressing game to win the ball back when Australia had possession and also won two penalty corners.

On the other hand, the hosts also tested India’s defence on multiple occasions and won a penalty corner as well. However, neither of the teams was able to capitalise on the chances that they got as the opening quarter ended goal-less.

The second quarter witnessed Indian displaying some terrific ball control and an attacking game.

However, it was Australia who took the lead as Maddison Brooks (25’) scored a goal after she received a pass through a quickly taken free hit following which, Brooks, who was standing free at the far post, put the ball beyond goalkeeper and Captain Savita. The hosts went into the half-time break with the 1-0 lead.

The third quarter began with India controlling the tempo of the game in their bid to find the equaliser and it paid off as defender Deep Grace Ekka (42’) converted a penalty corner to level the score.

The visitors continued to test Australia’s defence as they were eyeing to take a lead, however, the third quarter didn’t see any more goals and it ended with the score tied at 1-1.

The hosts came out all guns blazing in the final quarter but India’s defence line stood strong and denied the Australians from taking a lead.

In the meantime, the visiting team’s attackers also made some good chances and came close to scoring on multiple occasions but couldn’t find the back of the net as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.