Dean Elgar to captain South Africa in farewell Test against India after injury to Temba Bavuma

A fairytale farewell is on the cards with Dean Elgar being named South Africa’s skipper for the final Test against India after Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the final Test of the series.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the same after the conclusion of the first game on Thursday as per ICC.

Bavuma was injured during fielding on Day 1 of the Test match and did not return to the game after scans confirmed a hamstring strain. In his absence, Elgar will captain the team in the final match of his international career, after announcing his intention to retire prior to the series. After Bavuma was taken off the pitch during the first Test, Elgar took over as captain in South Africa’s innings and 32-run victory at Centurion.

Advertisement

Zubayr Hamza will replace Bavuma in the squad for the final Test to be played in the New Year at Cape Town, starting from January 3.

Elgar is no stranger to leadership, having previously led the Proteas, including the most recent Test series between India and South Africa. After falling behind 1-0 in 2022-23, the opening led by example to complete a 2-1 comeback triumph.

Almost two years later, in the recently finished match, Elgar stood in India’s path at Centurion. After bowling India out for 245, Elgar made 185 runs in South Africa’s first innings, the second-highest score of his Test career.

The hosts’ 163-run lead was sufficient, and they did not need to bat again as South Africa’s pacers mowed through the opposition’s batting. South Africa took an innings win after bowling India out for 131. For his remarkable century, Elgar was named Player of the Match. The action shifts to Cape Town for the series’ final Test, which begins on January 3.