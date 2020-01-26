The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is delighted as their former President Arun Jaitley has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on the Republic Day this year.

“A proud moment for DDCA, its members, friends & admirers of Shri Arun Jaitleyji as he is conferred with a richly deserved Padma Vibushan for his immense contribution to the nation. He will always be missed,” DDCA Sectratry Vinod K. Tihara said in a statement on Sunday.

Jaitley was at the helm of the DDCA from 1999 to 2013 and was credited for bringing better facilities.

Jaitley, who had passed away on August 24 last year after a prolonged illness, had also served Indian cricket as BCCI Vice-President.

Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 12, 2019 at a function held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.