DCA Secretary among two shortlisted for the post of AICF Head of Operations

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has shortlisted two persons for the post of AICF Head of Operations — Arbind Kumar Singh and Ajeet Kumar Verma.

While the Indian chess federation is yet to take a final decision on the candidates, congratulatory messages are already being sent to Verma in various chess groups, a chess coach told IANS preferring anonymity.

Creating a new position in its organisational structure which will report to the Secretary, the AICF had called applications for the post of Head of Operations on July 29.

This is perhaps the second time in its history that the AICF is creating a new post that is not mentioned in its bylaw. Some years back, AICF had a ‘Chief Executive Officer’ for a brief time.

“AICF has the power to create a post for running the Federation,” a former AICF office-bearer told IANS.

Following the call for applications, it was rumoured that the position of ‘Head of Operations’ was being created for an office-bearer of the Delhi Chess Association.

Curiously, 52-year-old Verma is the Secretary of the Delhi Chess Association.

Verma was earlier the Interim Secretary of AICF and had told IANS that a forensic audit of the chess body’s accounts has to be done. It is now said the forensic audit has been completed and a huge shortfall of funds has been detected.

AICF President Nitin Narang and Secretary Dev A. Patel did not respond to IANS when queried about the forensic audit.

On the other hand, 37-year old Singh is an International Arbiter and has a FIDE rating of 1,598.

As per the FIDE (International Chess Association) website, Verma has organised several international tournaments and has officiated as an arbiter in many events. But as regards Singh, while the FIDE website lists several tournaments where he had officiated as an arbiter, it doesn’t list any event organised by Singh.

Importantly, the AICF had stipulated that the applicant must have experience in organising at least five international and 10 national-level chess events.

The AICF had also said the Head of Operations will be based in Delhi and the honorarium will be competitive, negotiable, and commensurate with experience.

The Head of Operations shall be entitled to reimbursements and other perks as decided by the AICF Secretary from time to time.

According to AICF, the proposed Head of Operations will also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Federation.

The selected person shall abide by the directions of the Secretary, lead dedicated teams, streamline processes, and drive operational excellence in the AICF Secretariat.

Below are criteria set by the AICF which the applicants for the post of Head of Operations should fulfil:

* The applicant must be an Indian national

* The applicant must have experience in organising at least five international chess events

* The applicant must have experience in organising at least 10 national-level chess events

* The applicant must have 10 years of experience in working with government and other institutions

* The applicant must be in the 30-55 age bracket

The AICF also said that preference will be given to those who possess the following:

* Proven experience in chess administration or operations

* Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills

* Passion for chess and a commitment to excellence

* Past experience in working with a sports body

* Good educational qualifications

The AICF did not mention any riders for the applicants such as pending complaints of financial impropriety, sexual harassment, unfriendly to players, etc.