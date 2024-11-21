Davis Cup finals: Altmaier gives Germany a 1-0 lead over Canada with win over Diallo in quarters

Germany have taken a 1-0 lead over Canada in their quarterfinal clash in the Davis Cup finals, thanks to a solid performance from Daniel Altmaier, who defeated Gabriel Diallo 7-6(5), 6-4 in a tightly-contested match here on Wednesday.

Altmaier, who was a late addition to the German team, may have been inexperienced in Davis Cup competition, but he showed impressive composure to clinch the victory in just under two hours. The match started nervously for both players, with Altmaier building a commanding 5-0 lead in the first-set tiebreaker, only to let it slip before finally winning 7-5.

The second set was more straightforward, with Altmaier finding his rhythm. The decisive moment came when he fought back from a 15-40 deficit to break Diallo in the 10th game, securing the win.

“I’m proud to help the team get the first victory,” Altmaier said in his post-match interview. “The mental side is crucial. My fighting spirit helped me win the first set, and then I got into a better rhythm.”

Germany now need just one more win to secure the tie, with Jan-Lennard Struff and the German doubles team favoured to extend the lead. Canada, the 2022 champions, will look to Denis Shapovalov to deliver in both the second singles match and, if needed, the doubles.

The result leaves Germany in a strong position, but Canada still have hope with Shapovalov’s potential to turn the tide in the upcoming matches.