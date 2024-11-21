Davis Cup Finals 2024: Germany beats Canada to reach semifinals

Three-time Davis Cup champion Germany on Wednesday stormed through to the semifinals after beating Canada 2-0 in the last 8 of the Davis Cup.

In the first game of the tie, Daniel Altmaier of Germany got past Gabriel Diallo in a straight set 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to give Germany a 1-0 lead. The first set saw a neck and neck fight where both locked at 6-6.

The tiebreaker also saw a close fight but the German was too good for him with his control. However, the second set was much easier for 26-year-old German, as he surpassed the Canadian challenge by 6-4.

In a thrilling three-set second tie, German Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Denis Shapolov 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in the second tie of the match to give a 2-0 lead and seal the match.

This quarterfinal triumph for Germany also meant revenge for the Germans, who lost to then champions Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Davis Cup.

Germany will next face the Netherlands, who defeated Spain in the semi-finals on Friday, with two spots grapped by the Netherlands and Germany.

In the last two quarterfinals this year, the United States will face Australia, and defending champions Italy will face Argentina. Both ties will be played on Thursday.