Opener David Warner on Wednesday has made a comeback to the Australian squad for the third and fourth Test against India. He missed the first two due to a groin injury he suffered during the ODI series against India.

He will likely play the last two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney and Brisbane. The selectors have dropped out-of-form Joe Burns for the remaining of Test series. Will Puckovski and Marcus Harris are the other two openers in the squad.

“David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match,” said selector Trevor Hohns in a statement released by Cricket Australia.

Hohns said that Burns’s performance has not been up to scratch.

“Unfortunately, Joe’s returns haven’t been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of,” added Hohns.

Pucovski returns after he was ruled of the first two Tests after suffering concussions during the December 6-8 warm-up game against India A at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval.

“Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom-free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment,” added Hohns.

Sean Abbott also makes a comeback.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday defeated Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing-Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Cricket Ground to level the four-match series 1-1.

Set a target of 70 after Australia were dismissed for 200 in their second innings on Tuesday, the Indians got to the target for the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal (5) and No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (3).

Shubman Gill, who hit seven fours in a delightful innings, was unbeaten on 35 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane on 27.

Rahane, who scored a gritty hundred in the first innings to lead India’s comeback at the Down Under, said going in with five bowlers worked well.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.