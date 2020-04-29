Australia opener David Warner believes their limited-overs tour to England and Scotland looks highly unlikely in the ongoing circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia are scheduled to face Scotland in a T20I on June 29 before playing three T20Is and as many ODIs against England from July 3.

“At the moment it’s highly unlikely we’re going to go over there given what’s happened in England,” Warner told cricket.com.au.

All professional cricket in England remains suspended till July 1 and their two-Test series with the West Indies, scheduled to be played in June, has already been postponed.

The left-handed Australia opener also rejected the idea of resuming sport in empty stadiums.

“No doubt at all, you want crowds no matter where you go and where you play. I love playing in England, it’s awesome.

“You’ve always got someone they always try and rev up, and fortunately for the team it’s pretty much just me, and that takes a lot of the heat off the other guys.

“We’re there to put bums on seats and hopefully we can entertain the crowd by playing a good brand of cricket,” he added.

Australia have also called off their tour of Bangladesh where they were scheduled to play two Tests in June. The IPL 2020 already stands indefinitely postponed while there are doubts even on the T20 World Cup slated to be played in October-November.