David Warner is retiring. The announcement has come just four days before the start of the World Test Championship Final at The Oval against India. David Warner an Australia opener has dropped this bomb on Saturday revealing that he has decided to end his long and illustrated Test career.

Speaking to reporters in Beckenham, Warner announced that he wishes to end his Test career heeding Australia’s Test match against Pakistan in January, afterwards he clarified that he aims at playing test cricket for Australia till 2024 T20 World Cup which will be held in West Indies and the USA.

“I probably owe it to myself and my family – if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia – I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.

“If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then.”

However, Warner confessed that there are no guarantees on his spot in the XI as he gets ready for the six-Test tour of the UK and hence feels the need to be compatible and carry out better performance. The 36-year-old David expects that his performance in the recently-concluded IPL season will translate into red-ball cricket for him.

“I want to play that 2024 World Cup. It is something that is at the back of my mind. We’ve got a lot of cricket before that, and then I think it stops from February,” said Warner.

“So for me, then I’ll have to play IPL some or the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play in June.

“There will be a bit of cricket around to play. Who knows I might go back and play a Shield game for New South Wales.”