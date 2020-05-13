Football matches will start again in the Czech Republic at the end of May after over two months of forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the League Football Association (LFA) has announced.

Teams voted Tuesday to extend the league competition beyond June 30, which is the typical end of the football season, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first competition will be the 23rd round of Czech First League which will take place between Teplice and Liberec on May 23, according to local media reports.

The Second League will start in the week after May 25 and can expect playoffs during July, the league association said.

Matches will be played without spectators based on the guidelines of public health officials, according to the release by the association.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception. Almost all sporting activities have either been postponed or cancelled amid the global health emergency.

Even the high profile Tokyo Olympics which was scheduled to be held this year has now been postponed to 2021.

The virus has so far infected more than 42,00,000 people worldwide while claiming over 2,90,000 lives.

There is still no sure short treatment of the virus and social distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons of preventing oneself from contracting the infection.

(With inputs from IANS)