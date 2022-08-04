CWG 2022: Unsure of participation a few days back, Tejaswin Shankar wins India’s first track and field medal

Tejaswin Shankar, a high jumper, was unsure whether he would be able to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham until a few days ago.

On Wednesday, he stood on the Alexander Stadium podium with a bronze medal around his neck and a satisfied smile on his lips, having won his first medal in a major multi-discipline international competition.

After being passed over for the Games because he did not compete in the Inter-State meet, his name was eventually cleared for participation by the court, and it was only last week that the organisers relented and allowed him to join the Indian athletics squad as a late replacement. He arrived in Birmingham three days ago.

He silenced and potently responded to all his critics, making his bronze medal as good as gold.

Tejaswin, 23, silenced his critics by winning the bronze medal in the men’s high jump, India’s first medal in athletics in the Games’ 2022 edition and the country’s 29th medal overall in track and field at the Commonwealth Games.

Tejaswin had to overcome a significant challenge in order to win the medal. His best effort of the day of 2.22 metres, while not his personal best, was crucial in securing third place on the podium.

New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr won gold with a best jump of 2.25m, the same as Australia’s Brandon Starc, who eventually won silver with a 2:19m. He cleared it, but was quickly joined by the chasing pack, which was looking for an opening.

Tejaswin eventually won the medal with a leap of 2.22 metres. He then attempted to lift 2.25 metres, ensuring himself a bronze medal. He did make an attempt at 2.25 to secure victory.

“The medal means the world to me. Five days ago I was not even sure whether I would be here or not. Today to go home with some hardware, it’s just people’s good wishes, my family’s support by mother’s support, she was awake the whole night watching me, she’s been on it for the last one, one and half month. It’s been a tough journey for us as a family but in the end everybody came together and made it happen,” said Tejaswin after winning the bronze.

“I am thankful to everybody including the federation, the IOA, and everybody who made it happen at the last moment, to put me in this position. I am not among those people who make excuses for not being here and just because I am here, I want to give my best performance,” said Tejaswin.

He did, however, make an attempt to advance and compete for the silver medal. Despite his reservations about whether it was too late to compete in the Commonwealth Games, he continued to fight and train. On Wednesday, he played a tactical game, first ensuring that he won the bronze medal before attempting, but failing, to add a few inches to the height he had already cleared.

Tejaswin could not match his personal best, but it was enough for him to go down in history as the first Indian high jumper to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

