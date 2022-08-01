CWG 2022: Indian lawn bowls players create history, reach finals of Women’s Fours event by defeating mighty New Zealand

On Monday, Indian women’s Lawn Bowls players made history by confirming the country’s first-ever medal in the sport by reaching the final of the Women’s Fours event after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final.

This victory is a huge upset because it confirms India’s first-ever medal by defeating a team that has 40 medals and is one of the five most successful Lawn Bowls teams. They won by a score of 16-13 over New Zealand. The India quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani trailed 0-5 in the semi-final. It held its nerve and fought back to take a 7-6 lead that grew to 10-7.

India never looked back after that, as they continued to score points and eventually won the match.

India will now face South Africa in the Women’s Fours final.

Earlier on Sunday, Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur of India’s Lawn Bowls men’s pairs team advanced to the quarterfinals of their event after defeating England in Section C.

With this victory, India finished second in Section C with three wins and one loss. Following a loss to Malaysia, they went on to win against the Falkland Islands, Cook Islands, and England. England led the table with three wins and one loss.

Tania Choudhary, on the other hand, ended her Lawn Bowls losing streak by defeating Shauna O’Neill of Northern Ireland 21-12 after 19 ends. Despite winning the match, she will not advance to the quarter-finals because she had previously lost to Dee Hoggan (Scotland), Arthur Almond (Falkland Islands), and Laura Daniels (Wales).

The Commonwealth Games 2022 began on July 28 in Birmingham and will end on August 8.

(Inputs from ANI)