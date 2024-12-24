CT 2025: India to play all matches in Dubai, including knockouts if team qualifies

Four days after confirming that estranged neighbours India and Pakistan will not play in each other’s territories at least till 2027, the International Cricket Council on Tuesday unveiled the official schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025 that runs from February 19 to March 9 with Pakistan hosting their first global cricket

tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue for matches involving India under the hybrid model.

The decision to host India’s matches away from Pakistan, the official host country, was finalised after Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, met with Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak in Pakistan. Sheikh Nahyan is a senior UAE minister and also the head of the Emirates Cricket Board.

Accordingly, the Indian team will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, a day after the tournament officially kicks off in Karachi with a match between defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand.

The highly-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai before the Men-in-Blue take on

the BlackCaps for their final group stage match on March 2 in Dubai.

The 19-day competition will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four each. India, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A while Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa are in Group B. The matches for both groups – apart from the India games – will be played across Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

A total of 12 group-stage matches will be played, followed by the semifinals and final. The tournament returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017.

The two semi-final matches will take place on March 4 and 5, and with both games being allocated reserve days, it’s not impossible that they end up taking place on the same day, though Dubai is usually dry at that time of the year. The final is slated for March 9, with a reserve day.

The first semi-final will be played in the UAE, irrespective of India’s involvement, while the second semifinal will be played in Lahore. The final has been slotted for Lahore, with the provision of holding it in the UAE if 2013 champions India make it to the title clash.

Commenting on the schedule, ICC Chair, Jay Shah said, “The ICC is delighted to release the schedule for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, marking the tournament’s much-anticipated return since 2017. The thrilling competition, in which eight teams battle it out to claim the iconic white jackets, will provide fans with 15 matches of unmissable entertainment.”

“This edition will take place in Pakistan and the UAE, and with Dubai also serving as the home of the ICC headquarters, it represents an opportunity to showcase the best of cricket with heritage and modernity. This Champions Trophy is truly poised to be an unmissable celebration of the world cricket’s finest.”

Reacting to the arrangement under the hybrid model, PCB chairman Naqvi, said, “We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport.”

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket,” he added.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Feb 19 – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 20 – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Feb 21 – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 22 – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 23 – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Feb 24 – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Feb 25 – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Feb 26 – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Feb 27 – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Feb 28 – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Mar 1 – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi

Mar 2 – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Mar 4 – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

Mar 5 – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

Mar 9 – Final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

*** If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai

International Cricket Stadium, Dubai