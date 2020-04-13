India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina on Monday picked former CSK teammate Matthew Hayden’s 93-runs knock against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as his favourite innings of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Raina took to Twitter to share his favourite IPL memory after being nominated by Hayden to do so after the #MyIPLmoment moment.

It is worth highlighting that CSK were chasing a stiff total of 186 against Delhi in this particular match of IPL 2010. It was during this run-chase that Hayden score a spectacular 43 balls 93 studded with seven sixes and nine fours.

Hayden managed to put on a run feast with the help of his mongoose bat that gained immense popularity in that season. The bat had long handle with less striking surface which enabled the batsmen to optimise the maximum power from their bottom hand.

Raina was leading the CSK side in that match and managed to score an unbeaten 49 and in the process stitched a 78-run partnership with Hayden.

“I want to say one good inning of your’s against Delhi. You scored 93 with that mongoose bat. every ball was going out of the park. You played so well on that particular wicket because the wicket was turning and Delhi played so really well. They scored 190 or 185 something and you were looking so solid,” Raina explained.

Beautiful memories of #Yellove & @IPL brother @HaydosTweets. One of my favourite innings with you is CSKvsDD from 2010, where I got your autographed bat which is a very precious part of my collection till date. Here I pass it on to @faf1307 to share his favourite moments of #IPL. https://t.co/mWU9CwsvJz pic.twitter.com/06NdAqSnEc — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 13, 2020

“We have a good partnership, I scored 49 in that game. I was captaining the side, you made me believe we can win from that situation. That was a very very good knock of yours. I still have the signed bat that you gave to me. I’m gonna share it with you, I hope you remember the autograph that you gave me,” he added.

The 33-year-old then nominated South African cricketer Faf du Plessis to share his personal favourite IPL memory.

“Now I would love to pass the yellow love to my brother from South Africa Faf du Plessis. Now, you have to tell us your favourite inning and show us the yellow love,” the Uttar Pradesh lad said.

The cash-rich IPL, which was scheduled to commence on 29 March, was postponed to 15 April in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.