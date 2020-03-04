Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who on Monday joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that the team have improved him everything from being a good human to a cricketer.

“This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” IANS quoted Dhoni as saying via Star Sports Network.

The former Indian captain was also seen speaking about the title ‘Thala’ which he has been fondly given by the CSK fans. He said, “‘Thala’ basically means brother, so for me, it’s more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that.”

“Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as ‘Thala’ and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan,” he added.

Dhoni received hero’s welcome in Chennai on Monday before he attended his first net session with the Yellow Army amid huge fanfare.

CSK shared a video of the 38-year-old taking guard at the nets with the crowd which turned out to watch him train at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium chanting his name. “A grand waltz to take guard,” said the tweet along with the video.

A World Cup-winning captain Dhoni has won three IPL trophies with CSK, besides two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014. He has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half-centuries.