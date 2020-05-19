Star Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday has finally resumed training in Turin as football clubs in Italy look to get the players geared up before the resuming the sport in the country.

All football in Italy has been suspended since the month of March as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the organisers are now looking at mid-June as a possible return date for Serie A, Italy’s top-tier football league.

A report carried by The Sun claims that Ronaldo was pictured arriving at the Juventus training facility in his personal vehicle as players have been strictly advised to follow the social distancing protocols put forward by the government.

Ronaldo returned to Turin earlier this month after practicing self-isolation with his family in his hometown Madeira in Portugal.

After returning to Italy in the first week on May, he was under mandatory two-week quarantine and has finally reported for training on Tuesday.

If and when the Serie A season resumes, Juventus will need Cristiano Ronaldo in top goal-scoring form to secure their ninth successive Serie A title. The Old Lady have accumulated 63 points in 26 matches so far and are at the top of the points tally.

Lazio are one point behind the league leaders with 62 points from the same number of matches while Inter Milan complete the top-3 with 54 points, having played 25 matches.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has meanwhile confirmed that all its competitions stand suspended at least till 14 June.