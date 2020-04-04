The debate on who is a better player Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is never going to end and this time it is the former Brazil and Real Madrid attacking midfielder Kaka who fuelled the argument.

Kaka picked “genius” Messi over an “amazing” Ronaldo.

“I played with Cristiano and he’s really amazing, but I’ll go with Messi,” Kaka said when asked who he would pick out of Messi or Ronaldo during an Instagram Live Q&A for FIFA’s channel as quoted by Goal.com.

“He’s a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kaka also admitted the brilliance of five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Messi’s arch-rival Ronaldo. The Brazilian legend feels that Ronaldo’s desire to be the best is the most incredible thing he has.

“Cristiano is a machine. It’s not just the way he’s strong, powerful and fast; he’s strong mentally.

“He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that’s the most incredible thing he has,” said Kaka.

“In the history of sport, they (Messi and Cristiano) are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them,” he added.

Currently, all the major football leagues in Europe is on a halt due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus which has claimed more than 59,000 lives, in which Europe reports more than 40,000.

Messi has donated one million euros to a hospital in Barcelona to help combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has accepted a 3.8 million Euro wage cut from the Italian champions Juve as the club deals with the closure of all matches due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.