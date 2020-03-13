Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is in quarantine after his teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

In Juventus’ most recent Serie A match against Inter Milan, Ronaldo and Rugani played together and that the defender has been tested positive for the virus, Ronaldo along with other players in the match will have to be quarantined according to the regulations issued by the health authorities of the country.

According to reports, Ronaldo was in Portugal visiting his sick mom when the news of Rugani came to the fore and hence the 35-year-old is self-isolating and staying in Portugal.

Juventus on Thursday had confirmed of Rugani’s infection.

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” the Italy-based club had said in their statement.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” the club added.

Later, Rugani himself took to social media to reassure that he was fine and, meanwhile, urged everyone to follow the guidelines to keep his/her loved ones safe.

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

The Italian government had already announced that all sporting events in the country must be staged behind closed doors until April 3 in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has taken 107 lives in the country. Italy is the worst-hit European country with 15,113 confirmed cases and 1,016 deaths so far.