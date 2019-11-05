Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his support to Everton star Andre Gomes who picked up a horrific leg injury during a Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. The star forward took to his social media account to send his message.

The Juve superstar posted the message in the form of an Instagram story. Notably, Andre Gomes has played with CR7 in the Portugal national team before.

The story by Ronaldo loosely translates to “will come back stronger”.

Meanwhile, Everton manager Marco Silva promised extensive support to Gomes while the time he will be away from the game. He also prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Andre will have all the support he needs. I am 100% sure he will become stronger as a football player and a man.

“He is a fantastic man and a fantastic professional. Our players are sad but the spirit we showed was a good answer,” he added.

Everton, meanwhile, also confirmed that the midfielder has undergone successful surgery and although he is expected to miss out on quite a lot of football action, they expect him to make a comeback.