Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had a decade to remember. They have not only scored goals and added trophies to their cabinet, but they have also added massively to their bank balance in the entire decade. And although Messi might just be edging his arch-rival Ronaldo in certain aspects of the game such as goals and Ballon d’Or trophy count, it is the Portugal superstar who has emerged as the highest-earning footballer of the decade.

Reputed media outlet Forbes has listed the ten richest sportspersons of the decade and it is the Ronaldo who finished second on the list. He also defeated Lionel Messi on his way to that second spot.

However, he is still not the highest-earning sportsperson in the last decade. The highest-earning sports star in the last decade is arguably the best ever competitor boxing has ever seen and he is none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While Messi has added a whopping total of $750 million to his bank balance in the last decade, Ronaldo has added $800 million largely due to his social media earnings. However, right at the top of the list is Floyd Mayweather. He has added a scarcely believable $915 million to his bank balance in the last decade.

There are not enough reasons to not label him “Money” Mayweather.

Top 10 highest earning sportspersons of the decade:

10. Lewis Hamilton $400 million

9. Kevin Durant – $425 million

8. Manny Pacquiao – $435 million

7. Phil Mickelson – $480 million

6. Tiger Woods – $615 million

5. Roger Federer – $640 million

4. LeBron James – $680 million

3. Lionel Messi – $750 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – $800 million

1. Floyd Mayweather – $915 million