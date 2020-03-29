Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been at the forefront of the fight against the ongoing pandemic with his philanthropy, has decided to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to help his hometown fight the novel coronavirus, reports IANS via Portuguese media.

“The Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) will receive a donation of equipment to help fight COVID-19, provided by Madeiran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and businessman Jorge Mendes,” said a press release from the health authorities of Madeira.

Last Tuesday, in another humanitarian gesture, Ronaldo and his manager Mendes made donations to turn a wing of the Santo Antonio Hospital in the Northern city of Porto into Intensive Care Units (ICU) with 15 beds fully equipped with ventilators, monitors and other equipment.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 902 to 5,170 in Portugal, with 100 deaths, 24 more than Friday, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on Saturday.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus in Portugal, Ronaldo had returned to his home island. He was visiting his mother, who was recovering from a stroke, when he was placed in confinement after one of his Juventus teammates Daniele tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Juventus forward also decided to cut his salary by a whopping 3.8 million euros in order to protect his Italian club during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the Turin-based club had not officially announced any pay cuts, it is being believed that the players have voluntarily agreed to forego their wages. The total amount that the club is estimated to save is over 90 million euros.

Italy, which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen more than 10,000 fatalities with over 92,400 affected. The deadly virus took three Juventus players under his rein as well with Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala all getting infected. However, all three have completely recovered.

(With IANS inputs)