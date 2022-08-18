Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by police after smashing phone of Everton fan

Police have issued Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United a warning after video of the famous player seeming to smash a phone out of an Everton FC fan’s hand during a game at Goodison Park last season in April 2022 surfaced online.

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage,” Merseyside Police said in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 9. The matter has been dealt with by way of a conditional caution. The matter has now concluded,” the statement added.

After Ronaldo appeared to knock the young boy’s phone out of his hand as he limped off down the tunnel after United’s 1-0 loss to Everton, Merseyside Police opened an investigation.

At Goodison Park, Manchester United suffered its eighth league loss of the year as a fired-up Everton won a crucial game in their battle against relegation.

Anthony Gordon, a Toffees rookie, beat David De Gea with a deflected shot midway through the first half to score the game’s only goal.

Footage emerged of the Manchester United star appeared to smash the phone out of a young fan’s hands following Manchester United’s defeat at Goodison Park in April.

(Inputs from ANI)