Star Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest player to net 50 goals in Serie A as he scored a brace against Lazio on Monday.

Ronaldo’s first goal of the match was his 50th for Juve as he confidently tucked a penalty into the bottom right corner after Bastos was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

It took the five-time Ballon d’Or winner 61 matches to achieve the feat. The previous fastest to 50 Serie A goals was Andriy Shevchenko, who had netted 50 goals in 68 games.

The former Manchester United striker soon took his Serie A goal tally to 51 as Paulo Dybala set up an easy chance for Ronaldo who had the experience and presence of mind to stay on-side while netting the goal.

His half-century in Serie A means that he is the only footballer to score 50 goals in Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. Other than his record-breaking spree at Juventus, Ronaldo has 84 goals in Premier League for Manchester United and 311 in La Liga for Real Madrid.