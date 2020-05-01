Cricketers and footballers across the globe are all set to join the Formula 1 stars for a virtual race on May 3 for the next F1 Esports Virtual GP – being held on the beautifully rendered Interlagos Circuit.

AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, England cricketers Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes and Norwegian rally champion Petter Solberg will join the likes of Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alex Albon, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

The World Cup-winner with England, Stokes, who would be racing for Red Bull with Albion, had participated in a Virtual Grand Prix earlier as well and said that he was looking forward for the upcoming one.

“This time around I have been doing a few more Grand Prix around the track, sticking to the regulations to get used to what it’s going to be like come race day. I’m not saying I’m going to be any closer to the other drivers but I have practiced a lot better and hopefully given myself a better chance,” the all-rounder said as quoted on the official website of Formula 1.

Since the inception of the Virtual GP series in March, it has emerged as an immensely popular phenomenon among fans around the world with the Bahraini, Vietnamese and Chinese virtual GPs accumulating over 16m views across F1’s digital platforms and televised streams.

Julian Tan, F1’s Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports said: “We are delighted that so many fans are watching and engaging with the F1 Esports Virtual Grands Prix. The viewership continues to go from strength to strength, outlining the growing success of the races and the wider potential of Formula 1 in esports.

“Furthermore, we are thrilled to welcome more personalities from outside the world of F1, to complement our strong F1 and motorsport driver grid, and use this opportunity to cross pollinate with other sports as we all stand together to give fans something to cheer about during these uncertain times.”