Cricket SA clarifies hospitality attendance confusion for SA vs IND, 2nd Test

CSA, the South African international cricket federation, has cleared up confusion about hospitality attendance on Wednesday, saying it is contractually required to provide tickets to commercial partners and guests traveling with the Indian Test team.

In the wake of CSA’s clarification, many have been left wondering why hospitality stand visitors were permitted to watch the second Test at the Wanderers.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the confusion concerning the allocation of hospitality tickets for the South Africa and India series. Consequently and noting the need to clarify this situation, CSA wishes to emphasise that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the necessity not to compromise the bio-secure environment the teams are playing under,” said a statement from the CSA.

“However, CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests travelling with Team-India. Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations. No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale,” further said the statement.

In its final statement, the cricketing body in the Rainbow Nation expressed its hopes of seeing fans at the stadiums. As a result of the fourth wave of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the country, the ongoing Test series and subsequent ODI series are being played behind closed doors.

“CSA regrets that cricket fans are presently not able to attend matches, owing to the restrictions that have been occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and very specific conditions of a bio-secure environment. CSA is hopeful that soon fans will be able to attend live matches and enjoy their sport of choice. CSA further thanks the public for its understanding and for supporting the national team.”

India leads 1-0 in the three-match Test series, with the final Test starting on January 11 at Newlands in Cape Town. ODIs begin on January 19 and 21 at Boland Park in Paarl and conclude on January 23 at Cape Town following the Test series.

(With inputs from IANS)