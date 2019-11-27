Wishes pour in as out-of-favour India left-handed batsman Suresh Raina turns 33 on Wednesday.

The cricket fraternity took to Twitter to extend their good wishes for the southpaw, who was the first Indian to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

Former India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh wrote: “Happy birthday brother @ImRaina have a super duper birthday..looking forward to see you roaring this year for @ChennaiIPL fully fit.. #mripl much love.”

Happy birthday brother @ImRaina have a super duper birthday..looking forward to see you roaring this year for @ChennaiIPL fully fit.. #mripl much love 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/b67nxObaYM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 27, 2019

“Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRaina . May you continue with your hard work and entertain. Best wishes always !” tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRaina . May you continue with your hard work and entertain. Best wishes always ! #HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/nR2ltKPVaz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 27, 2019

Former India swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag wrote: “May you race your way to more glory Suresh. Wish you a great year ahead.”

Wish you a great year ahead #HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/rahhkhEgkn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 27, 2019

“Happy birthday mere Bhai @ImRaina Blessings and loads of good wishes to you..,” tweeted Shikhar Dhawan, who has been replaced by Sanju Samson for the upcoming series against West Indies due to injury.

Happy birthday mere Bhai @ImRaina 🎉 Blessings and loads of good wishes to you..😄 pic.twitter.com/bOuHskBqe9 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 27, 2019

Raina, who made his international debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka, played 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is scoring 5615 and 1605 runs, respectively.

See other tweets:

Happy birthday Suresh Raina! Did you know he was the first Indian player to score a century for his country in Test, ODI and T20I cricket 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GKY92hBUEn — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2019

Here’s wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. May your birthday be as joyous as this joyful song 🎂🎂#HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/cpvVTJKZYK — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

From UP days to India days, @ImRaina I have always enjoyed those moments with you. #SureshRaina happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/OPF5xfLInB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 27, 2019

Suresh Kumar Raina, Sonu, Mr. IPL, many names for this little phenomenon. But just like thalaivar, he’s got another name in this part of the country. AnbuDen #ChinnaThala, now and always! As our No.3 turns 33, here’s wishing him infinite #yellove all year long! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/otoZB6wIm6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 26, 2019