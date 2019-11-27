Wishes pour in as out-of-favour India left-handed batsman Suresh Raina turns 33 on Wednesday.

The cricket fraternity took to Twitter to extend their good wishes for the southpaw, who was the first Indian to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

Former India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh wrote: “Happy birthday brother @ImRaina have a super duper birthday..looking forward to see you roaring this year for @ChennaiIPL fully fit.. #mripl much love.”

“Wish you a very happy birthday @ImRaina . May you continue with your hard work and entertain. Best wishes always !” tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

Former India swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag wrote: “May you race your way to more glory Suresh. Wish you a great year ahead.”

“Happy birthday mere Bhai @ImRaina Blessings and loads of good wishes to you..,” tweeted Shikhar Dhawan, who has been replaced by Sanju Samson for the upcoming series against West Indies due to injury.

Raina, who made his international debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka, played 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is scoring 5615 and 1605 runs, respectively.

See other tweets: