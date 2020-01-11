Wishes pour in as former India skipper Rahul Dravid turned 47 on Saturday. The cricket fraternity extended wishes to ‘The Wall’ with some recalling his illustrious career which spanned for over 16 years.

Dravid, who made his debut for India in 1996 at Lord’s, went on to play 164 Tests, 334 ODIs and 1 T20I. The right-handed batsman amassed as many as 13,288 Test and 10,889 ODI runs.

“From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it All when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid (sic),” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Dravid’s mate VVS Laxman wrote: “Wishing my good friend Rahul Dravid a very special birthday and a wonderful year filled with love, happiness, and prosperity.”

Former India cricketer, Mohammad Kaif tweeted: “Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man , Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid.”

Meanwhile, the BCCI decided to wish Dravid by sharing his highest run knock in ODIs — 153 against New Zealand in 1999 in Hyderabad, an innings which was laced with 15 fours and two sixes.

“Wishing The Wall — Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid,” wrote the apex cricket body of India in its tweet.

Wishing The Wall – Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand.

Post his retirement from cricket in 2012, Dravid has continued to serve Indian cricket. He first became the coach of India ‘A’ and the U-19 team and is now working as the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).