The cricket fraternity on Saturday wished Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who turned 25. One of the first to extend the birthday wishes was Yadav’s bowling partner in the Indian team and the ‘Cha’ of ‘KulCha’ Yuzvendra Chahal.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chahal wrote, “Happy birthday lil brother.”

Happy birthday lil brother 🤗🎂 pic.twitter.com/vAnaWakbMx — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 14, 2019

To which Kuldeep Yadav wrote “Thank you big bro.”

Thank you big bro 🤗🙏🏻 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 14, 2019

Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri also wished Yadav alongside cricketers like Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Many happy returns of the day to the Big and kool fellas. Enjoy. – @imkuldeep18 #BArun pic.twitter.com/l2IeoXKfPi — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 14, 2019

Birthday greetings to you @imkuldeep18 bro. Wish you lots of success in the years ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/t9p1nMrd1M — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 14, 2019

Happy birthday @imkuldeep18 have a great year ahead.. best wishes going forward.. hope u win many more games for team India — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 14, 2019

Happy birthday brother @imkuldeep18 – Here’s to a great year ahead! 🤗 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) December 14, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day @imkuldeep18 . May you keep on bamboozling batsmen and keep on shining. pic.twitter.com/mPtEm73q27 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 14, 2019

BCCI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Indian Premier League (IPL) team that Yadav represents, also wished the chinaman spinner.

Happy Birthday @imkuldeep18 🎂🍰 Here’s a throwback to his hat-trick against Australia at the Eden Gardens.

Watch the full Video here 📽️👉 https://t.co/FxOFTZym6O pic.twitter.com/bs8DV40i8l — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2019

Kuldeep, who made his international debut in a Test match against Australia in 2017, has already taken 155 international wickets. While he remains six shy of 100 One Day International (ODI) wickets, Kuldeep has taken 24 Test and 35 TWenty-20 International (T20I) wickets.