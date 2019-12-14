The cricket fraternity on Saturday wished Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who turned 25. One of the first to extend the birthday wishes was Yadav’s bowling partner in the Indian team and the ‘Cha’ of ‘KulCha’ Yuzvendra Chahal.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chahal wrote, “Happy birthday lil brother.”

To which Kuldeep Yadav wrote “Thank you big bro.”

Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri also wished Yadav alongside cricketers like Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara.

BCCI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Indian Premier League (IPL) team that Yadav represents, also wished the chinaman spinner.

Kuldeep, who made his international debut in a Test match against Australia in 2017, has already taken 155 international wickets. While he remains six shy of 100 One Day International (ODI) wickets, Kuldeep has taken 24 Test and 35 TWenty-20 International (T20I) wickets.