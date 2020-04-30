The cricket fraternity extends its wishes to India opener Rohit Sharma as the Hitman turned 33 on Thursday.

The swashbuckling batsman, who made his international debut in 2007, has been one of the key players for India in the past seven years.

Rohit started his career as a middle-order batsman but in 2013 Champions Trophy, the right-handed batter was given an opportunity to open the innings for India and since then he never looked back.

The Mumbaikar is the only batsman to score three double hundreds in ODIs and four centuries in T20Is.

“Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot,” wrote ICC on Twitter.

👕 364 international appearances

🏏 14,029 runs

“Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit,” said out-of-favour India player Suresh Raina.

“Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45,” said Mohammed Shami.

“As the clock strikes 12, we wish our Captain – our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies…Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay

“#HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily,” tweeted IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.