Cricket fraternity extends support to PM Modi’s Janata Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the Indian citizens to follow a Janata Curfew on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

SNS Web | New Delhi | March 20, 2020 5:06 pm

Indian men's cricket team. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to follow a “Janata Curfew” on March 22 as a measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket fraternity of the country has come forward in support of the PM’s decision.

Indian men’s team captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have already asked their fans to follow the instruction given by PM and the government. Cricketers like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami have also joined the bandwagon, while former stars like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir echoed the same.

Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India and across the globe, Modi on Thursday appealed to the Indian citizens to remain indoor on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

“This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm,” Modi said.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases has already increased to over 200. The country has also seen five deaths due to the pandemic with the latest taking place on Friday.

