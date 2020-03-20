Cricket fraternity extends support to PM Modi’s Janata Curfew

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to follow a “Janata Curfew” on March 22 as a measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket fraternity of the country has come forward in support of the PM’s decision.

Indian men’s team captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have already asked their fans to follow the instruction given by PM and the government. Cricketers like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami have also joined the bandwagon, while former stars like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir echoed the same.

These are testing times for all and I salute the work being done by our doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country. I urge everyone as responsible citizens to follow the measures put in place by the government. Be safe and alert. #IndiaFightsCorona — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 19, 2020

In these tough times we need to stay vigilant and follow the instructions put in place by the government for our safety. Please avoid going out if unnecessary.. Also, a huge shout out to all our health professionals working tirelessly to keep our country safe. Heroes !🙏🏻 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 19, 2020

Aapki suraksha aapke haathon mein hai, Shami bhai ki baaton ko gor se sunne aur uspar amal kare! 👇 For more details visit 👉 https://t.co/pJSsIe4dHs #SaddaPunjab #CoronaVirus #COVID19 @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/hGCH2qxID0 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 20, 2020

Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information. #jantacurfew #CoronavirusOutbreakindia — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 19, 2020

Let’s collectively follow the directions of PM @narendramodi ji It’s is real, but we can fight #COVID19 ! I urge every Indian to join me in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting our community.#IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 19, 2020

PM @narendramodi assures 1.3 billion Indians as #IndiaFightsCorona All should

a) PLEDGE to practice social distancing & maintain hygiene

b) Have PATIENCE through the next couple of weeks Let’s fulfill our National Duty & make #JantaCurfew a success.Spread the word.Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 19, 2020

Be safe take precautions india 🇮🇳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/90ycPFRB2S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 20, 2020