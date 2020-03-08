After India got off to a nightmarish start against Australia in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, cricket fans have already started drawing hilarious comparisons of the match to the famous 2003 men’s World Cup final.

In 2003 as well, Australia had a great start with the bat and smacked the Indian bowlers all around much to the likes of what the Indian bowlers faced at the MCG on Sunday.

Take a look at how fans are reacting

Watching the #T20WorldCupFinal and getting the same feeling as 2003 #iccworldcup final in Joburg. #INDvAUS — Nishkarsh Swarnkar (@nishkarshs) March 8, 2020

The Aussies have this amazing habit of sealing the fate of the finals in d very first over

Did it in 2003,2015 and now here today at mcg!!#ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 #INDvAUS — Atharva Akolkar (@athrya_MH12cha) March 8, 2020

This feels like a Déjà vu of #INDvAUS WC 2003 Final! Gilchrist and Hayden have arrived in the form of Mooney and Healy. Great stuff! #T20WorldCup — Ashutosh Cheulkar (@Acheulkar) March 8, 2020

Nostalgia khatam hi nahin ho raha😒

Kal raat ko Legends ko dekh Kar 2000s ka aur aaj ka match dekh Kar 2003 WC ka😭#INDvAUS — Heena Nayyar (@heena_nayyar) March 8, 2020

In 2003, after being asked to bat first Australia had posted a mammoth total of 359/2 before bowling India out for 234 in Johanneberg to cause a massive heartbreak for the Indian fans.

Meanwhile, the Australia women’s team have taken the Indian bowlers all around to take their total to 184/4 at the end of 20 overs. Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored a 115-run partnership in less than 12 overs with the former playing a blistering knock 75 off 39 balls. Mooney played an unbeaten innings of 78 runs in 54 balls.