After India got off to a nightmarish start against Australia in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, cricket fans have already started drawing hilarious comparisons of the match to the famous 2003 men’s World Cup final.

In 2003 as well, Australia had a great start with the bat and smacked the Indian bowlers all around much to the likes of what the Indian bowlers faced at the MCG on Sunday.

Take a look at how fans are reacting

In 2003, after being asked to bat first Australia had posted a mammoth total of 359/2 before bowling India out for 234 in Johanneberg to cause a massive heartbreak for the Indian fans.

Meanwhile, the Australia women’s team have taken the Indian bowlers all around to take their total to 184/4 at the end of 20 overs. Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored a 115-run partnership in less than 12 overs with the former playing a blistering knock 75 off 39 balls. Mooney played an unbeaten innings of 78 runs in 54 balls.