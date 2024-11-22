Cricket Australia to pay tributes to late Phillip Hughes ahead Adelaide Test

Marking the 10-year anniversary of Phillip Hughes passing, Cricket Australia will pay tributes to the former batter in Adelaide — the venue for the second Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, that will begin on December 6, almost 10 years to the day of Hughes’ untimely death.

The home association planned to celebrate the legacy of the flamboyant southpaw, who played 26 Tests for Australia, and has produced a special documentary on him in conjunction with the Hughes family that will be broadcast ahead of the Test match.

“We understand this will be a time of reflection for the many people who knew and admired Phillip Hughes. We wanted to ensure that the Hughes family, particularly, were comfortable with any commemorations and that we celebrate Phillip’s life and incredible achievements appropriately,” Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley said.

Advertisement

Furthermore, CA has revealed that in Australia’s first-class tournament Sheffield Shield, players will don black armbands in the upcoming three fixtures while the flags will fly at half-mast.

Hughes passed away in 2014 after being struck in the neck by a ball while batting in a domestic match. The left-hander was viewed as one of the promising Australian cricketers as the team went through a transitional phase.

In the India-Australia Adelaide Test match that followed his demise a decade ago, the southpaw was named as the home side’s 13th player with 63 (the score he was batting at in his last match) seconds of applause observed ahead of the game.