Cricket Australia director Mark Taylor has urged the International Cricket Council to take an immediate decision on the men’s ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year in Australia.

Like major sporting events across the globe, all forms of professional cricket have come to standstill and a dark cloud of uncertainty looms over the fate of the T20 World Cup, as well, which is due to be played between October 18 and November 15.

The former Australia captain believes that a decision by next week will keep all the stakeholders will have a clear vision for the days ahead instead of wondering if the tournament will take place or not.

“It would probably be good (if a decision is made this week),” Taylor told the Nine Network. “Because then everyone can start planning and we can stop sitting here and saying ‘well ifs, buts or maybes’.”

However, Taylor gave a hint of what the host nation’s cricket board was thinking as he said that it would not be viable to have a world event in October and November especially when the world has not yet overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My feeling is the World T20 won’t go ahead in Australia in October as planned. Is it going to be viable to have a world tournament in October or November? The answer to that is probably no,” said Taylor.

Taylor had earlier said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would take the advantage and stage the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the October-November window if the T20 World Cup gets postponed.