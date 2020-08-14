Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced a 21-member squad for their limited-overs tour of England in September. The tour, which will have three T20Is and as many ODIs, was earlier confirmed by CA and England and Wales Cricket (ECB).

The squad, announced by CA’s National Selection Panel, will be led by Aaron Finch with speedster Pat Cummins as his deputy. The main highlight, though, is the inclusion of three uncapped players, named Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams.

D’Arcy Short, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser and Ben McDermott are some of the major omissions from the touring team.

“It’s a squad with great depth and a sprinkle of some exceptional young players,” said National Selection Panel chair Trevor Hohns as quoted on cricket.com.au.

“We are very excited by these young players who we believe are all capable of playing a role in the Australian setup in coming years,” he added.

The Australian squad will arrive into the UK on August 24, travelling to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground before transferring to The Ageas Bowl after England’s third Test match against Pakistan on August 27, said the ECB.

Australia will then play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the start of the T20I series.

The tour will start with the T20I series which will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4, 6 and 8, while the ODIs will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on September 11, 13 and 16. The matches will be played behind closed doors.

The ODI series will also be a part of the newly-launched ICC Men’s World Cup Super League – a qualification system to determine the participating teams for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Australia’s 21-man squad for England tour: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.