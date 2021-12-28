Covid positive BCCI president Ganguly admitted in hospital

Sourav Ganguly, the current head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has tested positive with COVID-19 and has been hospitalised to a Kolkata hospital.

Ganguly had a minor fever on Sunday (December 26) and got the covid positive report on Monday evening, according to sources (December 27).

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital shortly after his COVID-positive report came in, after undergoing treatment for a cardiac issue earlier this year.

According to family sources, the hospitalisation was merely a precaution and there was no reason to be concerned. Medical specialists recommended the 49-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator not to isolate at home due to a pre-existing heart issue.

Ganguly is Covid-19-vaccinated to the hilt. Snehasish Ganguly, his brother, had tested positive for COVID earlier this year.

In January of this year, the elegant left-handed hitter was twice brought to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. He had two angioplasty procedures after that.

(With IANS inputs)