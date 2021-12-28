Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / Covid positive BCCI president Ganguly admitted in hospital

Covid positive BCCI president Ganguly admitted in hospital

Ganguly had a minor fever on Sunday (December 26) and got the covid positive report on Monday evening, according to sources (December 27).

SNS | New Delhi | December 28, 2021 12:54 pm

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI, covid-positive

Photo: Twitter/@SGanguly99

Sourav Ganguly, the current head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has tested positive with COVID-19 and has been hospitalised to a Kolkata hospital.

Ganguly had a minor fever on Sunday (December 26) and got the covid positive report on Monday evening, according to sources (December 27).

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital shortly after his COVID-positive report came in, after undergoing treatment for a cardiac issue earlier this year.

According to family sources, the hospitalisation was merely a precaution and there was no reason to be concerned. Medical specialists recommended the 49-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator not to isolate at home due to a pre-existing heart issue.

Ganguly is Covid-19-vaccinated to the hilt. Snehasish Ganguly, his brother, had tested positive for COVID earlier this year.

In January of this year, the elegant left-handed hitter was twice brought to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. He had two angioplasty procedures after that.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

15 Odisha govt staff test Covid positive; office closed for 2 days
BCCI president Ganguly succeeds Kamble as chair of ICC Men's cricket committee
There is a dire need to identify domestic young talents: Deep Dasgupta