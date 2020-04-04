Amid the Coronavirus scare, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday lauded ISKCON for its service to society.

Notably, ISKCON is distributing food to almost four lakh people daily across the country as per a report in PTI.

In its Kolkata centre, ISKCON used to feed 10,000 people a day, but Ganguly’s contribution sees them feed double the amount.

“A big thank you to Shri #SouravGanguly ji for donating to support food for 10,000 people daily here in Kolkata. Under his captaincy, the monks of ISKCON are confident to fight the battle of hunger for many families. This is the best innings played by Dada.Thank you,” tweeted Radharaman Das spokesperson and vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata centre on Saturday.

Replying to the tweet, Ganguly said: “Thank u ISKCON .. keep serving the society.”

Thank u ISKCON .. keep serving the society https://t.co/alXyabQVcR — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 4, 2020

As promised on March 25, Ganguly has started providing free rice to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the coronavirus scare.

Ganguly took to social media to announce the beginning of his charity campaign on Wednesday. The southpaw visited Belur Math and handed over 2000 kgs of rice to help the needy and assured of continuing the good deed all around the state in the upcoming week.

Ganguly has on Friday appealed from people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing as India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stay indoors and maintain immunity. Remember social distancing is the new unity and most importantly, fighting coronavirus is our national duty,” said Ganguly in a video that was tweeted by DD News.